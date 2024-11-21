No. 22 Iowa State needs win against Utah to stay in Big 12 title picture

No. 22 Iowa State (8-2, 5-2 Big 12, No. 22 CFP) at Utah (4-6, 1-6), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST (Fox)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Iowa State by 7.

Series record: Iowa State leads 4-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Iowa State still has a path to the Big 12 championship game but must win out and get help from the teams playing BYU and Colorado. The Cyclones lost two straight following a 7-0 start but got back on track after beating Cincinnati last week. Utah needs an upset win at home to snap a six-game losing streak and avoid finishing a season under .500 for the first time since 2013.

KEY MATCHUP

Iowa State QB Rocco Becht vs. Utah defense. Becht has been one of the steadiest quarterbacks in the country for two seasons, and he will be a challenge for a defense shouldering a heavy load given the continuing struggles for Utah’s offense. Becht is a legitimate running threat and has a strong group of receivers led by Jaylin Noel and Jayden Higgins at his disposal. The Utes will look to reassert themselves on defense after giving up a season-high 49 points against Colorado. Utah ranks second in the Big 12 in total defense (317.2 yards per game) and third in scoring defense (20.3 points per game).

Colorado safety Shilo Sanders, right, sacks Utah quarterback Isaac Wilson to force a fumble in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Boulder, Colo. Credit: AP/David Zalubowski

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Iowa State: TE Gabe Burkle has stepped in for the injured Ben Brahmer and has played at least 70 snaps each of the last two games. The third-year player had career highs with six catches for 73 yards, including a 32-yarder, against Cincinnati last week.

Utah: QB Isaac Wilson struggled against the Buffaloes while battling the flu. Wilson was benched for erratic play during the loss to Houston but regained the starting job after Brandon Rose suffered a season-ending foot injury. The true freshman has four 200-yard games this season, but he’s also thrown 11 interceptions while completing only 55% of his passes.

FACTS & FIGURES

Iowa State has secured a winning Big 12 record for just the eighth time since the league began in 1996. Seven of those have come under ninth-year coach Matt Campbell. … Utah RB Micah Bernard only needs 120 yards to become Utah’s 21st all-time 1,000-yard rusher. ... The Utes lead the Big 12 in in third down (24.1%) and first down (151) defense and are second in red zone defense (78.3%). … Iowa State has won four of five in the series, but Utah won the most recent game 68-27 in Ames in 2010.