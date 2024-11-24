No. 22 Iowa State keeps Big 12 title, CFP hopes alive with 31-28 win over Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Carson Hansen ran for two touchdowns, including a 3-yard run with 1:31 left, to rally No. 22 Iowa State to a 31-28 victory over Utah on Saturday night.

Rocco Becht threw for 256 yards and a touchdown to lead Iowa State, and Jayden Higgins paced the Cyclones with 155 yards and a touchdown on nine catches. Iowa State (9-2, 6-2 Big 12, No. 22 CFP) kept its hopes of reaching the Big 12 title game alive with a second straight win.

“That’s what you want at the end of November,” Becht said. “Meaningful games and everything to play for.”

Isaac Wilson led Utah with 74 yards on 8-of-8 passing before exiting with an injury late in the third quarter. Luke Bottari, who was fifth on the depth chart when the season started, finished the game and totaled 102 yards on offense.

Utah (4-7, 1-7) tallied only 99 yards of offense through the first three quarters before rallying in the fourth to set up a close finish. The Utes have lost seven straight games and are guaranteed to finish a season below .500 for the first time since 2013.

Bottari had runs of 40 yards and 16 yards to get the Utes down to the Cyclone 1 to set up Micah Bernard’s go-ahead 1-yard plunge with 5:51 left, which was also Utah’s first offensive TD of the game.

“Doesn’t matter who’s in there — we play as one on offense and one defense,” Bottari said. “I just told the boys, ‘No flinch, let’s go, keep rolling.’”

Iowa State running back Carson Hansen (26) gets past Utah cornerback Zemaiah Vaughn (5) to score a touchdown late in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Salt Lake City. Credit: AP/Rick Egan

Hansen powered in from three yards out to put Iowa State back in front, and Utes kicker Cole Becker missed from 54 yards in the final seconds.

The victory puts the Cyclones one game away from securing their first 10-win season in school history.

“Everyone counted us out two weeks ago,” Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. “We didn’t flinch, we didn’t waver and we just keep fighting.”

Iowa State pulled ahead 24-13 late in the third quarter after Becht scored on a 1-yard fourth-down plunge. Becht’s keeper punctuated a drive that started deep in Utah territory after Jack Sadowsky V recovered a fumble by Wilson at Utah’s 23.

Utah quarterback Luke Bottari (15) is tripped by Iowa State defensive back Beau Freyler (17) short of the end zone during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Salt Lake City. Credit: AP/Rick Egan

Utah cut the deficit to 24-21 when David Washington recovered a blocked punt in the end zone 19 seconds into the fourth.

Lander Barton gave Utah its first lead early in the second quarter when he stepped in front of Becht’s pass and raced 87 yards the other way.

“Great play by Lander,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said. “The whole defense, they executed that interception return drill — which we work on every week in practice — flawlessly.”

The Cyclones answered on their next drive, scoring on Hansen’s 8-yard run to go back in front. Becht hit Higgins for a 35-yard gain on 3rd-and-13 to get the Cyclones deep into Utah territory.

Utah had a crack at a touchdown before halftime after JT Greep recovered a muffed punt at the Cyclone 17. The Utes lost 12 yards in three plays on the ensuing drive and settled for a 47-yard field goal that cut the deficit to 14-13.

The takeaway

Iowa State: Becht surpassed 6,000 career passing yards on Iowa State’s first touchdown drive of the second half, becoming just the fifth quarterback in school history to reach that milestone. He has thrown for at least 200 yards in 10 of 11 games this season.

Utah: With Barton’s second-quarter touchdown, the Utes have had a pick-6 in 21 consecutive seasons. It highlighted a tough defensive effort that kept Utah in the game.

Late Game Trickery

Iowa State went to the bag of tricks on its final touchdown drive. Hansen set up his go-ahead run a play earlier when he threw a 26-yard halfback pass to Gabe Burkle on 3rd-and-1 at the Utah 29.

“I taught him everything he knows,” Becht joked. “When the moment came, he was able to shine and do his job and execute it.”

The Cyclones had practiced the halfback pass play repeatedly, and Campbell felt like it was the right time to run it and catch a tough Utah defense off guard.

“I was kind of stirring that pot to be quite honest with you,” Campbell said. “We had that in our back pocket in a little bit and why not? Put it on the line and see what happens.”

Wilson Questionable

Wilson went to the locker room before the start of the fourth quarter, leaving Utah shorthanded at quarterback yet again. Whittingham said the true freshman is questionable and Bottari may end up starting at UCF.

“I hope Isaac is going to be OK,” Whittingham said. “I don’t think it’s real serious. But again, we reserve judgement until we get the final doctor results.”

Three Utah quarterbacks – Cam Rising, Brandon Rose, and Sam Huard – have already suffered season-ending injuries this season.

Poll Implications

A road win over Utah will likely move Iowa State up a few spots in the AP Top 25 Poll.

Up next

Iowa State hosts Kansas State on Saturday, and Utah visits UCF on Friday.