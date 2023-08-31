It's Miami vs. Miami when the Hurricanes play host to the RedHawks in Friday opener

Miami (Ohio) at Miami, Friday at 7 p.m. ET (ACC Network)

Line: Miami by 17 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Miami leads 3-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

There should be some sort of Miami trophy or something, but all that's at stake is just a 1-0 record. It's imperative that the Hurricanes get off to a good start, both to help move past last season's 5-7 debacle and tune up for a Week 2 showdown with Texas A&M.

Miami (Ohio) is facing a Power 5 opponent to open a season for the 14th time in the last 22 seasons. The RedHawks have lost each of their last 12 such games; the last win over a Power 5 in Week 1 was at North Carolina in the 2002 campaign.

KEY MATCHUP

Miami's quarterback Tyler Van Dyke answers questions during NCAA college football media day, Monday, July 31, 2023, in Coral Gables, Fla. Credit: AP/Marta Lavandier

Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke against an experienced defense. The RedHawks bring back nine starters from a defense that was very good for much of last season despite the team's 6-7 record. Van Dyke struggled with shoulder issues in 2022 and banged up a thumb in training camp this year, but has said he's already clicking in the Hurricanes' new offense.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Miami (Ohio): QB Brett Gabbert. The name should sound familiar; he is Blaine Gabbert's brother. He's thrown for 6,259 yards and 45 touchdowns so far in college.

Miami: S Kam Kinchens. A returning All-American, Kinchens emerged as both the best player and best leader on Miami's defense last season. There is a slew of talent around him on that side of the ball; the question is how quickly the Hurricanes can make the pieces fit.

FACTS & FIGURES

Miami defensive coordinator Lance Guidry was a defensive assistant at Miami (Ohio) in 2009 and 2010. ... The last meeting between the teams was a 54-3 win for the Hurricanes in 1987 on their way to the school's second national championship and a 12-0 record. ... In an effort to clear up some confusion, the RedHawks (established 1809) are Miami University, and the Hurricanes (established 1925) are the University of Miami. ... Neither school plays home games in “Miami.” The Hurricanes' home field is in Miami Gardens; the RedHawks' home field is in Oxford, Ohio. ... Former University of Miami President Donna Shalala got one of her college degrees in 1962 from the Western College for Women — which is now part of, yes, Miami University.