Jack Howes' field goal as time runs out gives Maryland 13-10 win over turnover-plagued Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — Jack Howes hit a 24-yard field goal as time ran out to lift Maryland to a 13-10 win over Nebraska Saturday.

Maryland’s victory, its first since late September, snapped a four-game losing streak and made the Terrapins (6-4, 3-4 Big Ten) bowl eligible. Nebraska (5-5, 3-4) dropped its second straight game and still to win one of its last two games to play in a bowl for the first time since 2016.

Nebraska turned the ball over on three consecutive fourth-quarter possessions, the final one Tarhib Still's interception of No. 3 quarterback Chubba Purdy in the end zone with 3:37 left. That set up Maryland's 12-play, 75-yard winning drive.

Purdy, the younger brother of San Francisco 49er quarterback Brock Purdy, came into the game after No. 2 quarterback Jeff Sims' fumble was turned into a Maryland field goal that tied the game at 10.

Sims’ second turnover, an interception, set the Terrapins up to take the lead. But Roman Hemby gave it back to Nebraska with a fumble on the 3-yard line.

Purdy drove the Huskers 90 yards to the Maryland 5 yard line before throwing the interception.

Maryland got the game’s only first-half score. After stopping Nebraska on fourth down late in the second quarter, the Terps struck quickly with a pair of Tagovailoa passes to Tai Felton, the first a 53-yard shot down the middle, and the second a 16-yarder down the sideline for a touchdown.

Maryland kicker Jack Howes, right, and Colton Spangler, second left, celebrate after Howes kicked the game winning field goal against Nebraska's Nick Henrich, left, and Elijah Jeudy during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. Maryland defeated Nebraska 13-10. Credit: AP/Rebecca S. Gratz

Nebraska got on the board early in the third quarter, when, after recovering a Maryland fumble at the Terps 27, the Huskers ran six straight times. Fullback Janiran Bonner went 2 yards around right end for the score.

Picking off Tagovailoa on the first play of Maryland’s next possession, Nebraska failed to move the ball, taking the lead on a 38 yard Tristan Alvano field goal.

Maryland appeared to be on its way to answering the Nebraska score, marching 58 yards down the field. But the Husker defense stuffed Antwain Littleton on a fourth-and-1 run at the NU 17, ending the drive.

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa passed for 283 yards with one interception. Nebraska’s three quarterbacks, including starter Heinrich Haarberg, who left the game with an injury, were 10 of 21 for just 86 yards with four interceptions.

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) scrambles to set up a pass against Nebraska during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. Maryland defeated Nebraska 13-10. Credit: AP/Rebecca S. Gratz

The Terrapins, who had 101 yards on the ground, were just the second team to rush for more than 100 yards against the Nebraska defense this season.

THE TAKEAWAY

Maryland: The Terps committed multiple turnovers for the fifth consecutive game. Those turnovers led to all 10 Nebraska points. The Terrapins committed only three turnovers total during their five-game winning streak to open the season.

Nebraska: Nebraska now has an FBS-high 27 turnovers and a minus-14 turnover margin.

UP NEXT

Nebraska: visits Wisconsin next Saturday.

Maryland: hosts No. 2 Michigan next Saturday.

