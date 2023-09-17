Jalen Hampton runs for 153 yards and Elon defense shuts down North Carolina A&T in 27-3 victory

ELON, N.C. — Jalen Hampton rushed for 153 yards on 16 carries, the Elon defense allowed just 143 yards, and the Phoenix defeated North Carolina A&T 27-3 in a Coastal Athletic Association opener on Saturday night.

Freshman linebacker Marco Patierno had five solo tackles — seven total — and Marvin Pearson added two sacks for the Phoenix, which allowed 62 yards passing, 81 yards rushing and six first downs.

Wayne Dixie III added 85 yards rushing with a touchdown and the Phoenix (1-2) totaled 260 yards on the ground. Quarterback Matthew Downing and punter Kyle Romenick threw touchdown passes.

Romenick's pass went 35 yards to Dj Hamilton to cap the scoring early in the fourth quarter.

Zach Yeager threw for 62 yards and Wesley Graves ran for 62 for the Aggies (0-3).

—-

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll