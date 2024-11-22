Ex-Colorado football player dedicates time to fulfilling wishes for older adults

BOULDER, Colo. — A 72-year-old lifelong Colorado fan with end-stage kidney failure waited to the side of the field in his wheelchair for Travis Hunter and the rest of the Buffaloes.

One by one, players strolled over and signed a football for Riley Rhoades, his face lighting up with each signature. Standing close by and taking in the scene was Jeremy Bloom.

He's become a wish facilitator for older adults.

Bloom, the former Colorado wide receiver and Olympic freestyle skier, started the Wish of a Lifetime foundation in 2008, which has made thousands of aspirations turn into reality for older adults. The list of granted wishes range from taking veterans back to the beaches of Normandy to helping late-in-life authors publish a book. He’s staged concerts for musicians, assisted some in daredevil feats such as jumping out of an airplane and even lined up a meeting between an Olympic medalist and former President Barack Obama.

For Rhoades, his wish was simply to return to Folsom Field again, the place where he used to have season tickets but hasn't attended a game since 2004.

“Everybody has somebody in their life —a grandparent, friend, neighbor — at that age where you wish you had more resources to help,” said Bloom, whose college career was cut short two decades ago when the NCAA denied his reinstatement to play football and still ski professionally after receiving endorsement money to fuel his Olympic dreams. “Nothing can compare to seeing someone else’s eyes light up because you helped make their dream come true.”

Granting wishes

The foundation is a tribute to his grandparents. But the concept began to take root when he was a teenager. He was in Japan for a World Cup freestyle skiing competition when a woman tried to hop on a crowded bus. There was no room, but everyone in front rose from their seats to make space. That stuck with him, along with seeing these acts of kindness for older adults all over Europe and Asia as he traveled.

Former skier and football player Jeremy Bloom, center, is greeted by onlookers before Colorado hosts Utah in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Boulder, Colo. Credit: AP/David Zalubowski

An idea formed — bring that same level of appreciation to the United States, with a wish-granting element. Bloom's organization has been a charitable affiliate of AARP since 2020.

Special moment

It was the yearning of Rhoades that brought the two of them to Folsom Field last weekend. Rhoades, who had season tickets at Colorado for 27 years, wanted to see the Buffaloes in person after watching the team's resurgence on television. A few years ago, Rhoades, who was born with spina bifida, was diagnosed with end-stage renal failure.

Being among the 54,646 fans Saturday stirred up plenty of emotions for Rhoades, as he watched the 16th-ranked Buffaloes (8-2, 6-1 Big 12, No. 16 CFP) beat Utah. Colorado remains in the race for not only a conference title but a spot in the College Football Playoff.

“It’s just great to be back here again,” Rhoades said as he pointed out the section where he used to watch games. “It’s just ... so cool.”

Jeremy Bloom, center, former Colorado wide receiver and Olympic skier, greets fans as players warm up before an NCAA college football game as Colorado hosts Utah Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Boulder, Colo. Credit: AP/David Zalubowski

For Bloom, the success that coach Deion Sanders has brought to the program means more reunions with teammates as they pass through town.

“I’ve been through many years where nobody comes to visit,” Bloom said. “It’s fun that Boulder has become the epicenter of college football.”

Paying athletes

Leading the way for Colorado this season have been quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way star Hunter, who's the Heisman Trophy frontrunner. But what particularly pleases Bloom is that Sanders, Hunter and the rest of college football players are able to finally profit through name, image and likeness.

In his day, Bloom got caught in the NCAA crosshairs for wanting to play both sports and to have sponsors in one (skiing) so he could fund his Olympic aspirations.

How time have changed.

“I’m just really grateful that this generation of athletes gets to monetize their skills and ability," said Bloom, who finished sixth in moguls at the 2006 Winter Games in Italy. "It’s the right thing.”

He's thrown his passion into fulfilling wishes such as learning ballet, riding in a Formula 1 pace car or taking a flight in a fighter jet. He's also helped reconnect families and friends, including a reunion for a trio of centenarian sisters who hadn’t seen each other in more than a decade.

This granted wish has stuck with Bloom: A person in Alabama wasn't able to travel after being diagnosed with end-of-life emphysema. So he asked for postcards to be sent, just to learn what made someone's town so special.

He received 2,000 postcards from 26 different countries.

“There’s no end to the things that they’ve done for us in the world," Bloom said of older adults. "We’re one of the organizations that reminds them that their dreams still do matter and that we still appreciate them and we cherish them.”