Jerry Sandusky's adopted son talks of sex abuse on tape

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- Jerry Sandusky's son describes being sexually abused as an 8-year-old boy by the former Penn State assistant coach on a police interview tape obtained by NBC News.

Matt Sandusky told investigators he was abused after meeting his foster father through The Second Mile charity and a decade before Jerry Sandusky adopted him.

His attorneys confirmed the tape's authenticity to The Associated Press on Tuesday. NBC aired the tape on the "Today" show.

The attorneys say the tape "illustrates that he made the difficult decision to come forward and tell the painful truth." On the tape, Matt Sandusky described showering with Jerry Sandusky and rolling over in his sleep to avoid being touched.

Jerry Sandusky was convicted Friday of sexually abusing 10 boys. He hasn't been charged with abusing Matt Sandusky.