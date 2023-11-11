Jones, Furman demolish VMI in commanding 38-3 win

GREENVIEW, S.C. — Carson Jones threw for 226 yards and four touchdowns and Furman wrapped it up early beating VMI 37-3 on Saturday.

With the exception of a third quarter field goal, Furman (9-1, 7-0 Southern Conference), ranked second in the FCS Coaches Poll, did all its scoring in the first half. Jones threw scoring passes of 14 and 34 yards to Mason Pline and Nick Cannon in the first quarter respectively.

In the second, Jones connected with Luke Shiflett for a 12-yard score and located Kyndel Dean for a 34-yard score. Jones completed 18-of-26 passes. The Paladins outgained VMI (4-6, 3-4) 351-1-89 in total yards including 125-30 in rushing.

Collin Shannon threw for 148 yards for VMI and was intercepted once.

It's the second time this season the Camels, in their first year in the SoCon, were kept out of the end zone. Mercer beat VMI 38-3 on Sept. 30.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here