Jordan Pachot throws 4 TD passes to lead Missouri State to 35-16 win over Northern Iowa

By The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Jordan Pachot threw four touchdown passes and Missouri State beat Northern Iowa 35-16 on Saturday.

Pachot was 27-of-35 passing for 326 yards. He threw for three scores in the first half to give Missouri State (4-6, 3-4 Missouri Valley Football Conference) a 21-3 lead at the break. His fourth TD pass, and second to Raylen Sharpe, stretched the Bears' lead to 28-9 with 12:56 remaining. Sharpe finished with 11 catches for 160 yards.

Northern Iowa (6-4, 5-2), ranked 20th in the FCS coaches poll, drops to third in the conference and out of the title race with league-leader South Dakota State (10-0, 7-0) and South Dakota (8-2, 6-1) each winning on Saturday. The Panthers conclude their regular season at home against North Dakota State next Saturday.

Theo Day completed 14 of 35 passes for 182 yards and with a touchdown and two interceptions for Northern Iowa.

