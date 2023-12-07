Kansas hires former Baylor and BYU assistant Jeff Grimes as offensive coordinator

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas hired former Baylor and BYU assistant Jeff Grimes to be its assistant head coach and offensive coordinator on Thursday.

Grimes has twice been a finalist for the Broyles Award, given to college football's top assistant. He replaces Andy Kotelnicki, who left Jayhawks coach Lance Leipold's staff for the same position at Penn State.

Grimes played offensive tackle at UTEP before a coaching career that has included stops at Boise State, Arizona State, Colorado, Auburn, Virginia Tech and LSU. He spent 2018-20 as the offensive coordinator at BYU, where he helped develop Jets quarterback Zach Wilson into a Heisman Trophy finalist, and the past three seasons at Baylor.

Grimes helped the Bears to Big 12 and Sugar Bowl titles his first season in Waco, then directed an offense that was among the best in school history in several categories last season. The Bears struggled to a 3-9 record this season, though, which led Bears coach Dave Aranda to make a change at offensive coordinator along with several other positions on his staff.

The Bears hired Jake Spavital away from California last week as their new offensive coordinator.

___

