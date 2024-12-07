Longtime Leipold assistant Jim Zebrowski promoted to offensive coordinator at Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Jim Zebrowski will replace Jeff Grimes as offensive coordinator at Kansas, coach Lance Leipold announced Saturday.

Zebrowski had been co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach since joining the Jayhawks staff in 2021. He previously worked with Leipold at Division III Wisconsin-Whitewater and at Buffalo.

“Jim and I have worked together for more than 10 years and he has a great knowledge of the game and our offense,” Leipold said. “Jim has been instrumental in our success and will continue to push our program forward. He is a quality mentor to our student-athletes and takes pride in being a Jayhawk.”

Zebrowski coached quarterbacks Jalon Daniels and Jason Bean in 2022-23, when Kansas played in back-to-back bowls for the second time in program history. Daniels came back from injury this season and helped lead the Jayhawks to wins over three ranked opponents for the first time. KU amassed more than 500 total yards in three games and led the Big 12 in third-down conversions.

ESPN reported Friday that Grimes is set to become offensive coordinator at Wisconsin.