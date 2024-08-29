Avery Johnson takes reins of No. 18 Kansas State as season begins Saturday vs UT-Martin

Avery Johnson was recruited to be the starting quarterback at Kansas State, and one of the nation's top dual-threats did nothing to dissuade Wildcats coach Chris Klieman from turning the team over to him after last season.

Just look at what Johnson did in limited opportunities as a freshman.

On the road against Texas Tech, he replaced Will Howard and went 8 of 9 for 77 yards while running 13 times for 90 yards and five touchdowns. Against Houston, he was 5 of 6 for 46 yards and another score. And when Howard decided to transfer to Ohio State, Johnson accounted for three TDs while leading the Wildcats to a win in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

Now, it is up to Johnson to help the No. 18 Wildcats reach some lofty expectations beginning Saturday night, when Tennessee-Martin arrives at Bill Snyder Family Stadium for the season-opener for both teams.

“It's a different feeling for sure,” Johnson said, “but I think mentally it doesn't change anything. Prepare like you're the starter. Nothing changes. It's just that whenever the offense takes the field for the first time, I'm going to be out there.”

He will have plenty of talent surrounding him.

While the Wildcats had to rebuild an offensive line that lost multiple starters to the NFL, they also return wide receivers Jayce Brown, Keagan Johnson, Tre Spivey and Jadon Jackson. In the backfield is D.J. Giddens, who ran for 1,226 yards and 10 scores last season, and he'll be splitting reps this time with dynamic Colorado transfer Dylan Edwards.

Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson answers questions from the media during Big 12 NCAA college football media days in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 9, 2024. Credit: AP/Lucas Peltier

Throw in a veteran defense and it's easy to see why the Wildcats were picked to challenge Utah and Oklahoma State for the Big 12 title this season, and why some think they could make a run to the College Football Playoff.

“Yeah, there's excitement. There's really good momentum from the end of the season, and excitement of maybe expectations,” Klieman said, “but forget about expectations, man. Just go about your business daily, and stack day after day after day. Don't talk about championships, don't talk about what we can be. Talk about what we can be today.”

More on UT-Martin

The Skyhawks may play at the FCS level, but they are accustomed to winning. They are coming off three consecutive conference titles, including the inaugural Big South-OVC championship last season. Jason Simpson is beginning his 19th season in charge, so they have some continuity, and safety Oshae Baker is one of the best defensive players in the nation.

“It’s been a grind. It’s been three weeks of camp. I’m really pleased with these guys,” Simpson said. “They’ve done a good job. Had some guys dinged up but that’s part of it as you prepare.”

FCS foes

Kansas State has not always rolled over FCS opponents. It beat Southeast Missouri State 45-0 last year, and South Dakota 34-0 the year before that. But the Wildcats also scuffled to a 31-23 victory over Southern Illinois in 2021 and a 27-24 win over South Dakota in 2018, the last season of Bill Snyder's second tenure as their coach.

In the backfield

The Wildcats lost one of the nation's most productive running backs in Deuce Vaughn two years ago, and Giddens — who was lightly recruited out of high school — filled the role with aplomb. But the powerful running back, who added 29 catches for 323 yards last season, should be much fresher this season with Edwards sharing the load. The speedster from Derby, Kansas, ran 76 times for 321 yards and a touchdown while catching 36 passes for 299 yards and four more scores for Colorado.

Getting defensive

The Wildcats return eight starters from last season, including five of their top six tacklers. That includes linebacker Austin Moore and safety Marques Sigle, who had 63 tackles apiece. Both have been voted team captains for this season.

Offensive change

The Wildcats lost offensive coordinator Collin Klein, who was a Heisman Trophy finalist at quarterback for them, to the same job at Texas A&M. They replaced him by promoting offensive line coach Conor Riley to co-offensive coordinator and bringing aboard Matt Wells, who went 57-51 as the head coach at Utah State and Texas Tech.