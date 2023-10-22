SportsCollegeCollege Football

Kayvon Britten grinds out 143 yards rushing, 2 TDs as Tarleton State runs over Morehead State 42-0

By The Associated Press

STEPHENVILLE, Texas — Kayvon Britten ran for 143 yards and two touchdowns and Tarleton State beat Morehead State 42-0 on Saturday night.

Britten broke loose on a 22-yard touchdown run to cap Tarleton State's eight-play, 75-yard opening drive. Britten's 3-yard TD run late in the second quarter stretched the Texans' lead to 28-0.

Victor Gabalis was 13-of-24 passing with two touchdowns for Tarleton State (5-3). He threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to Darius Cooper and an 18-yarder to Derrel Kelley III, who also had a touchdown run.

Carter Cravens and Connor Genal were a combined 11-of-28 passing for 124 yards for Morehead State (3-4), which were held to minus-11 yards rushing on 28 carries. The Eagles had just 10 first downs and 113 total yards, compared to 515 for Tarleton State.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering LI news as it happensDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME