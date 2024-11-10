Locklear throws 2 touchdown passes to Odom in extra time and UTEP tops Kennesaw State 43-35 in 2OT

EL PASO, Texas — Scotty Locklear threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Odom — their second scoring connection in extra time — and the UTEP defense held to give the Miners a 43-35 double-overtime win over Kennesaw State on Saturday night.

It was easy for both struggling Conference USA teams in the first overtime, not so much in the second.

Davis Bryson threw a 25-yard touchdown to Qua Ashley on the first play of the first possession for the Owls (1-8, 1-4). Locklear and Odom connected for 23 and 2 yards to answer in three plays.

On their second possession the Miners (2-8, 2-5) overcame an offensive pass interference penalty and had a lost fumble overturned before Locklear's third-and-13 pass found Odom wide open at the goal line. He also hit Jevon Jackson for a two-point conversion.

The Miners also had to overcome a pass interference play on Kennesaw's possession before Christian Moss was ruled out of bounds on a fourth-and-9 completion into the end zone.

Locklear was 28-of-33 passing with four touchdowns, three to Odom, who had eight catches for 108 yards. It is the most TD passes in a game for UTEP since 2014 and most scoring catches since 2010. Trey Goodman had 12 catches for 150 yards.

Bryson went 14 of 25 for 183 and two scores but had two interceptions. He also ran for 70 yards and a touchdown.

Jayven Williams had a 34-yard punt return to the UTEP 18 and two plays later Bryson scampered 14 yards to tie the game at 28 with 2:49 left in regulation.

After a UTEP punt, Bryson threw an interception with nine seconds to go. UTEP missed a 55-yard field goal but the Owls were called for a personal foul, and a 40-yard field-goal attempt was wide left.