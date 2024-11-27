Ogbonna accounts for 5 TDs, Henderson runs for 185 yards and Buffalo beats winless Kent State 43-7

BUFFALO, N.Y. — C.J. Ogbonna accounted for five touchdowns, Al-Jay Henderson had 185 yards rushing and a score and Buffalo beat winless Kent State 43-7 on Tuesday night in a regular-season finale.

Buffalo (8-4, 6-2 Mid-American Conference) has won four straight for the first time since 1986 to end its regular season and have six MAC wins for just the third time in program history. The Bulls went 7-1 in 2018 and 6-2 in 2013.

Ogbonna was 14-of-22 passing with three touchdowns, scored on runs of 12 and 11 yards and finished with 51 yards on the ground on nine carries.

Henderson carried the ball 30 times and his 20-yard touchdown run stretched the Bulls' lead to 26-0 late in the second quarter.

Victor Snow, Tadd Barr and Javien Cuff each had a touchdown catch for the Bulls, who finished with 446 yards of offense and were 9 of 15 on third-down conversions. Snow finished with eight receptions for 99 yards while six others had one catch apiece.

Tommy Ulatowski threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Luke Floriea early in the third quarter for Kent State (0-12, 0—8), which has lost 21 straight games, the longest active streak in the FBS.