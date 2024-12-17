No. 24 UNLV and California head into LA Bowl without key pieces

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — A team without its head coach versus another without its starting quarterback in a non-playoff bowl game does not qualify as unprecedented in the current and chaotic era of college football, but those are the circumstances No. 24 UNLV and California are trying to navigate in the LA Bowl on Wednesday night.

“It’s just a crazy world, and it’s continuing to change every year,” Cal center Will McDonald said.

The Rebels (10-3) saw Barry Odom depart for the vacancy at Purdue on Dec. 8, less than 48 hours removed from a loss to Boise State in the Mountain West championship game with a spot in the College Football Playoff at stake.

The Golden Bears (6-6) won’t have Fernando Mendoza after the two-year starting quarterback announced last Wednesday he was entering the transfer portal, less than three weeks removed from leading a game-winning touchdown drive against rival Stanford and delivering an emotional postgame interview after retaining the Axe trophy and securing postseason eligibility.

“He fought for us all year and put his body on the line every single week, so all you can do is appreciate guys like that and wish them luck in their next adventures,” said McDonald, who transferred to Cal as a sixth-year senior after playing at Coastal Carolina.

Without Mendoza, who threw for 3,004 yards and 16 touchdowns with six interceptions in 11 games this season, Cal will turn to either sixth-year senior Chandler Rogers, fifth-year sophomore CJ Harris or freshman EJ Caminong.

Rogers started the season finale against No. 12 SMU when Mendoza was ill but left with an injury, making Harris the likeliest choice to start. Harris began his career at Ohio and made his Cal debut in the loss to the Mustangs, going 6 of 11 for 75 yards with an interception and rushing for 26 yards.

UNLV defensive back Daego Albert (40) and offensive lineman Jalen St. John (74) celebrate with the Fremont Cannon after defeating Nevada in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. Credit: AP/David Becker

“Obviously, when your starting quarterback gets in the portal, it creates some chaos,” McDonald said. “But, I mean, we have guys that are ready to play. CJ has been waiting for this opportunity all season, so he’ll be ready to go. The offense will be ready to go. I mean, you kind of got to expect these things are going to happen in college football. I mean, it’s literally happening everywhere.”

Staff shuffle

Del Alexander, a native of Los Angeles who played wide receiver at Southern California before becoming a well-traveled college assistant, is the interim coach for UNLV. Alexander will have all three coordinators for the game, including Brennan Marion overseeing his dynamic “go go” offense.

Cal will be relying on a committee approach to calling plays after Mike Bloesch was stripped of offensive coordinator duties on Dec. 3. Former Boise State and Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin has been hired to take over as offensive coordinator but will not be involved in the bowl game.

Special player

UNLV fifth-year senior wide receiver Ricky White III has been an offensive catalyst with 79 receptions for 1,041 yards and 11 touchdowns.

UNLV quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams (6) scrambles with the ball in front of Boise State defensive end Ahmed Hassanein (91) in the second half of the Mountain West Championship NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, in Boise, Idaho. Credit: AP/Steve Conner

“And he’s blocked four punts,” Cal head coach Justin Wilcox said. “What an incredible stat that is. I mean, for a guy who’s really a great receiver to be that active and such a threat on the punt block unit is something we’re obviously taking a lot of time to work on."

White, who has more blocked punts than any FBS team this season, was named Mountain West special teams player of the year.

Doing it all

UNLV fifth-year senior linebacker Jackson Woodard led the team in tackles (124), tackles for loss (17), fumbles recovered (2) and tied for the lead in pass breakups (9). Woodard, who also intercepted four passes and had 3 1/2 sacks, was named the Mountain West defensive player of the year and a finalist for the Campbell Trophy, colloquially known as the “Academic Heisman.”

Full circle

Cal fifth-year senior cornerback Nohl Williams is from Oxnard, California, about 60 miles northeast of SoFi Stadium, and started his career at UNLV.

“Like this is the way I want to go out, playing against my old team in L.A.,” said Williams, who was named first team All-ACC after making an FBS-best seven interceptions. “I’m not numb to this feeling, and I’m very excited for the opportunity, so I’m just ready to perform.”

No passing fancy

Mendoza isn’t the only notable absence for Cal’s passing offense as second-year freshman wide receiver Nyziah Hunter is also in the portal. Hunter led the team in receiving yards (578) and touchdown catches (5).