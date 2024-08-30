Buffalo beats Lafayette 30-13 for its first win under new head coach Pete Lembo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — C.J. Ogbonna threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns in his first start at quarterback for Buffalo, Jacqez Barksdale added 99 yards rushing and a score, and the Bulls beat Lafayette 30-13 on Thursday night for the program's first win under new head coach Pete Lembo.

Buffalo won its home opener for the first time in three seasons.

Buffalo led 16-0 at halftime. Al-Jay Henderson opened the scoring on an 11-yard run and Ogbonna connected with Nik McMillan for a 31-yard score.

Lafayette pulled within 23-13 early in the fourth following an 11-play scoring drive and Buffalo fumbled the ensuing kickoff. The Leopards took over at the 18-yard line but couldn’t take advantage as Jack Simonetta missed a 31-yard field goal.

Shaun Dolac, who finished with six solo tackles for Buffalo, made an interception with 5:31 left in the fourth and Jacqez Barksdale followed one play later with a 19-yard touchdown run for a 17-point lead.

McMillan finished with five catches for 76 yards for Buffalo, which is returning seven starters on defense and three starters on offense from last season.

Jamar Curtis, the Patriot League preseason offensive player of the year after rushing for 1,400 yards and 15 touchdowns last season, was held to 12 yards on 14 carries for Lafayette.

Dean DeNobile was intercepted two times for Lafayette, which is the preseason pick to win the Patriot League and is ranked 19th in the FCS preseason poll. Chris Carasia made eight catches for 83 yards and a touchdown.