Lafayette rides Curtis' 3TDs to 21-20 win over Colgate

HAMILTON, N.Y. — Jamar Curtis ran for 122 yards and three touchdowns and his last one with 2:34 left served as the game winner and Lafayette beat Colgate 21-20 on Saturday.

On its final drive, Colgate reached near midfield when Jake Stearney found Treyvhon Saunders for 14 yards. But Saunders fumbled the ball which was recovered by Xavier Johnson with 57 seconds left. Lafayette then ran three plays to end it.

Colgate took a 7-0 lead early in the second quarter when Brendan Cassamajor ran it in from the 11-yard line on third-and-1 ending an eight-play, 79-yard drive that lasted close to four minutes.

Lafayette countered with a lengthy drive of its own, traveling 12 plays in 75 yards and concluding it in 6:08 with Curtis running it in from the 5. Curtis ran for 53 yards on seven carries and had a reception for five yards on the drive.

Colgate took a field-goal advantage into intermission when Luke Vogeler made one from 22 yards. At the start of the fourth, Stearney threw an 8-yard touchdown to Reed Swanson to extend the lead to 17-7. Vogeler kicked a 49-yard field goal with 10:18 to make it a two-score game.

Three minutes later, the Leopards (5-5, 2-3 Patriot League) got within 20-14 when Curtis ran it in from the 4 to end a seven-play, 80-yard drive.

Stearney threw for 129 yards and a touchdown for Colgate (2-8, 1-3).