Lafayette remains unbeaten in Patriot League with 35-25 win over Georgetown

WASHINGTON — Jamar Curtis ran for a pair of touchdowns, Troy Bruce rushed for another and Lafayette defeated Georgetown 35-25 on Saturday for its sixth straight win to stay atop the Patriot League.

Dean DeNobile threw for a 171 yards, and despite two interceptions, had a 27-yard score to Devin Paige for the Leopards (7-1, 3-0), who entered the FCS coaches rankings this week at No. 19, their first time in the rankings since 2009.

Curtis came in as the Patriot League leader with 927 yards rushing for 132 per game but had just 35 on eight carries against the Hoyas (4-5, 2-2), including two first-quarter touchdowns. After being dropped for a loss early in the second quarter he didn't have another carry.

After Georgetown's Jimmy Kibble scored on a 43-yard pass play, Bruce ripped off a 71-yard touchdown to restore a 14-point lead. The Leopards led 21-10 at halftime.

Saiku White had a pair of interceptions for Lafayette (7-1, 3-0), including a 42-yard pick-6 early in the second half for a 28-10 lead.

Danny Lauter was 35-of-58 passing for the Hoyas with three touchdowns and two interceptions. One of his touchdown passes was an 81-yarder to Kibble, who had a career-high 201 yards receiving on six catches.

