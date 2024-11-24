Longino's 20-yard TD pass to Fuselier at buzzer helps Lamar beat McNeese 26-20

LAKE CHARLES, La. — Jakolby Longino threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Kyndon Fuselier to cap a 13-play, 77-yard drive as time expired Saturday night and Lamar blew a 17-point lead before the Cardinals beat McNeese 26-24 in the regular season finale for both teams.

Devin Lippold ran for a 3-yard touchdown to give McNeese (7-5, 4-3 Southland Conference) a 24-20 lead with 1:45 to play. After a false start and a sack to start the ensuing drive, Longino hit Fuselier for a 29-yard gain on fourth-and-16 and a 9-yard run by RJ Carver on fourth-and-3 made it first-and-goal from the 5 with 5 seconds left. An offensive pass interference penalty negated a 5-yard touchdown reception by Carver with a second left and backed the Cardinals up to the McNeese 20 before Longino stepped up in the pocket and hit Fuselier in the front of the end zone.

Longino replaced starter Robert Coleman, who was ejected in the fourth quarter for throwing a punch, and was 4-of-11 passing for 57 yards. Coleman completed 8 of 15 for 100 yards passing, including a 41-yard touchdown to Sevonne Rhea that made it 17-0 with 6:10 left in the second quarter.

Joshon Barbie had 94 yards rushing, including a 1-yard touchdown, for McNeese.

Carver finished with 22 carries for 122 yards rushing. His 2-yard TD run with 8:52 left in the first quarter opened the scoring.

