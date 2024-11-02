SportsCollegeCollege Football

Jaden Green scores twice, Lehigh rolls up 310 yards rushing in 43-6 rout of Georgetown

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Jaden Green scored two rushing touchdowns, Jordan Adderley returned an interception 45 yards for a touchdown, and Lehigh routed Georgetown 43-6 on Saturday.

The Mountain Hawks (5-3, 2-1 Patriot League) piled up 310 yards on the ground, led by Green with 88 yards and Hayden Johnson with 83. Johnson added 4-of-8 passing for 75 yards.

Green's touchdowns of 24 and 43 yards helped Lehigh take a 24-0 halftime lead. Adderley's pick-6 made it 31-0 early in the third. Connor Hiling's 20-yard touchdown run finished off the scoring late in the fourth quarter.

Lehigh also scored a safety when Danny Lauter was called for intentional grounding when throwing from the end zone.

Lauter was 22 of 37 passing for 189 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. His 5-yard touchdown pass to Max McCormick accounted for Georgetown's only points.

Lehigh replaced Georgetown (5-4, 2-2) as the second-place team in the Patriot League, one game behind Holy Cross. which did not play on Saturday. Lehigh plays at Holy Cross next week.

