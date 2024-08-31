SportsCollegeCollege Football

Bryson Daily, Kanye Udoh power Army to 42-7 victory over Lehigh in season opener

By The Associated Press

WEST POINT, New York — Bryson Daily and Kanye Udoh both ran for two touchdowns and Army cruised to a 42-7 victory over FCS-member Lehigh in a season opener on Friday night.

Army marched 80 yards in nine plays the first time it had the ball, scoring on a 1-yard quarterback plunge by Daily for a 7-0 lead.

Lehigh answered with a nine-play, 75-yard drive. Luke Yoder raced 18 yards for a touchdown on third-and-2 to tie the game at 7 after one quarter.

Daily scored on another 1-yard run to cap a 13-play, 76-yard drive to put the Black Knights up 14-7 early in the second quarter. Army took a 21-7 lead into halftime after Udoh finished off a 10-play, 79-yard drive with a 13-yard run.

Noah Short's 3-yard scoring run in the third quarter pushed Army's advantage to 28-7.

The Black Knights used 12 plays to score midway through the final quarter with Udoh gaining the final yard in a march that covered 80 for a 35-7 advantage.

Army ran 54 plays on its five touchdown drives, taking 25:37 off the clock.

Short, Daily and Udoh combined to rush for 236 yards on 40 carries. Daily completed 3 of 6 passes for 35 yards.

Dante Perri totaled 64 yards on 6-for-11 passing for the Mountain Hawks. Freshman backup Hayden Johnson completed 4 of 8 for 46 yards with two interceptions.

