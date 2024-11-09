Liam O'Brien has 7 total touchdowns in Penn's wild 67-49 win over Cornell

ITHACA, N.Y. — Liam O'Brien accounted for seven total touchdowns and Pennsylvania defeated Cornell 67-49 on Saturday in one of the highest scoring games in Ivy League history.

O'Brien threw six touchdown passes and ran for another score to break the Penn record of six TDs set by Jim Finn in 1998. Although records are unclear, the 116 points are no worse than third on the list for most points scored in an Ivy League game.

O'Brien was the second Ivy League quarterback with seven touchdowns on Saturday, joining Yale's Grant Jordan who accomplished the feat a little earlier in the day.

Penn (4-4, 2-3) actually rallied from a 14-point deficit, with Cornell (3-5, 2-3) leading 21-7 after one quarter.

O'Brien had one TD pass in the first quarter and two in the second. He ran for a third-quarter touchdown and added his fourth TD pass later in the period. Two more TD passes came in the fourth quarter.

Penn first took the lead at 32-28 in the third quarter, fell behind 35-32, then had a largest lead of 60-35 in the fourth.

O'Brien threw for 341 yards, Malachi Hosley had 192 yards rushing with two TDs, and Jared Richardson had three touchdowns among his nine receptions for 141 yards.

Cornell's Jameson Wang threw for 401 yards with five touchdowns but was intercepted three times. He had two 100-yard receivers — Samuel Musungu with 14 catches for 148 yards with three touchdowns and Ryder Kurtz with 101 yards.

