Memphis looks for rare 10-win season and revenge in the Liberty Bowl against Iowa State

Liberty Bowl: Iowa State (7-5, Big 12) vs. Memphis (9-3, American Athletic), Dec. 29, 3:30 p.m. Eastern (ESPN).

Line: Iowa State by 9½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Iowa State leads 1-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

With a victory, Memphis can post just the fifth season in school history with at least 10 wins and the fourth since 2014. The Tigers also can get a little payback after losing this bowl to Iowa State 21-20 in 2017. The Iowa State Cyclones are 1-2 all-time in this bowl. Iowa State is looking to finish winning three of its final four and comes in having upset then-No. 19 Kansas State 42-35 in the regular season finale.

KEY MATCHUP

Iowa State's opportunistic defense against a Memphis offense that averaged 39.2 points a game this season. The Cyclones ranked fifth in the NCAA picking off 16 passes and tied for 18th nationally with a plus-8 turnover differential.

Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan (2) wraps up prior to an NCAA football game against University Alabama-Birmingham on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Birmingham, Ala. Memphis needs a win to post just the fifth season in program history with at least 10 victories and fourth since 2014. The Tigers also can get some payback Friday, Dec. 29, in the Liberty Bowl for losing the very same game to Iowa State by a single point when Memphis was ranked. Credit: AP/Stew Milne

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Iowa State: QB Rocco Becht is the Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year and has school freshman records with 20 touchdown passes and 2,674 yards passing that had been held by Brock Purdy, now in the NFL with San Francisco. Becht also has the freshman mark with 209 completions in 12 career starts.

Memphis: Seth Henigan is the third-youngest starting quarterback at 20 in FBS this season. He comes in needing to throw for 321 yards for a school record, and he already has 17 300-yard passing games and five 400-yard passing games that are the most in program history. He ranks 10th averaging 293.2 yards passing per game and 11th with 3,519 yards passing for the season. He is ninth averaging 313.8 yards in total offense per game.

FACTS & FIGURES

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell watches from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State is in its sixth bowl game of Campbell's tenure. The Cyclones had made only 12 bowls in their program history before he was hired. Credit: AP/Charlie Neibergall

Iowa State is playing its sixth bowl game with coach Matt Campbell, a big improvement for a program that had made 12 bowl appearances in its 124 seasons. ... Memphis is one of nine teams in FBS with nine or more straight bowl appearances, a group that includes Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Wisconsin and Iowa. ... Iowa State is 7-2 all-time against American Athletic Conference teams. The Cyclones are 1-5 all-time in games played in Tennessee, including 1-3 in Memphis. ... Memphis has won 87 games since 2014, 16th-most nationally in that span and most among AAC schools. ... Memphis has scored 20 or more points in 26 straight games for the longest active streak nationally. ... Memphis has forced at least one turnover in 24 of the last 30 games with 54 takeaways in that span. ... Iowa State has won 20 straight games when leading at halftime and is 41-5 when leading at the half under Campbell.