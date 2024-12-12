Texas offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. wins Lombardi Award as nation's best lineman

HOUSTON — Texas offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. won the Lombardi Award on Wednesday night as the nation's best collegiate lineman.

Banks beat out finalists LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell, Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter and South Carolina defensive end Kyle Kennard for the award presented in Houston.

Banks is the fourth Longhorn to win the award, joining Kenneth Sims (1981), Tony Degrate (1984) and Brian Orakpo (2008).

Banks has started 37 games at left tackle in three seasons at Texas, allowing just three sacks in his career. His performance this season has helped the Longhorns to a spot in the College Football Playoff.

“The main thing I was thinking was definitely please call my name,” he said. “If the other guys would have won, I would have been just as happy for them. I feel like we are a great group of guys who came today.”

The award has been given out every year since 1970 by the Rotary Club of Houston.