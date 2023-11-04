Long Island scores twice in fourth quarter to rally past St. Francis 29-28

LORETTO, Pa. — Chris Howell and Aviyon Smith-Mack combined for a 72-yard pass play, setting up the go-ahead touchdown run by Owen Glascoe, and Long Island rallied to defeat St. Francis of Pennsylvania 29-28 on Saturday.

The Sharks (3-6, 3-2 Northeast Conference) trailed 28-17 after Red Flash offensive lineman Mason Imbt recovered a teammate's fumble in the end zone for the 11-point lead early in the fourth quarter. LIU rallied with Howell's 16-yard touchdown pass to Davon Wells and a 1-yard touchdown run by Glascoe on consecutive possessions. The Sharks failed on two-point conversion tries after each touchdown.

The LIU defense held on downs after Glascoe's touchdown and the Sharks ran out the clock.

Howell completed 11 of 17 passes for 172 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He was LIU's leading rusher, with 70 yards, and caught one pass for another 21 yards. Smith-Mack had three receptions for 98 yards.

Freshman Nick Whitfield Jr., making his second start, was 18-of-26 passing for 209 yards for the Red Flash (3-6, 3-3). He had one TD pass. Deondre Scott had 106 yards rushing, including one touchdown.

