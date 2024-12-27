Louisiana-Lafayette and TCU both looking for a milestone win in the New Mexico Bowl

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Program milestones are on the line Saturday when Louisiana and TCU meet in the New Mexico Bowl.

In the first meeting between the two schools, the Ragin’ Cajuns (10-3) are playing in a seventh consecutive bowl game and looking to reach 11 or more wins for only the third time, while the Horned Frogs (8-4) can get to exactly nine wins for the first time since 1955.

Both teams possess high-flying offenses — TCU averaged 33.4 points a game and Louisiana 33.1.

And because of that, there is no way the Horned Frogs of the Big 12 are going to overlook the team from the Sun Belt, TCU coach Sonny Dykes said.

“You turn the Wake Forest film on, you go up there, and they just physically dominated those guys and on both lines of scrimmage,” he said. “And they’ve kind of done it all year. A very, very dangerous football team. Good skill and they really do a tremendous job running the football and do some nice things off the run game.”

It will take quite an effort to pull off the victory, Cajuns coach Michael Desormeaux said.

“They’ve got some weapons out there, but certainly they’re big and athletic on both lines of scrimmage,” he said. “And for us, we’ve got a task ahead of us so we’re going to have to do a great job in prep and getting ready for that, and you have to be able to handle the physicality of it for sure.”

Players to watch

TCU is a pass-first team and relies on the arm of quarterback Josh Hoover, who threw for 23 touchdowns and 3,697 yards, which is seventh nationally. With 205 passing yards, he will become the school’s single-season leader.

Jack Bech is Hoover’s favorite receiver with 1,034 yards on 62 receptions and nine TDs.

Louisiana relies on a more balanced attack with three runners — Bill Davis, Zylan Perry and Dre’lyn Washington — all putting up at least 490 yards rushing.

But perhaps the most notable of the Cajuns players is Lou Groza Award winner Kenneth Almendares as the country’s best kicker. He hit 27-of-29 attempts and did not miss inside 50 yards.

Hot Streak

TCU struggled out of the gate, going 3-3 before closing the season by winning five of six.

Giant Killer

A victory for the Cajuns would be the first time in program history with two wins in a season over Power 4 teams after beating Southern Miss in October.

Going Bowling

TCU has been to 15 bowls over the last 20 seasons, with an 11-4 mark. The Horned Frogs last appearance was the 2022 Fiesta Bowl, a 51-45 win over Michigan that sent them to the national championship game against Georgia, where TCU lost 65-7.

This is Louisiana’s school-record seventh straight bowl appearance, but it has lost its last two games.