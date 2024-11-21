Arkansas looks to become bowl eligible when it hosts Louisiana Tech

Louisiana Tech (4-6) at Arkansas (5-5), Saturday, 4 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Arkansas by 22.

Series record: Arkansas leads 4-0.

What's at stake

Arkansas can clinch a winning record and bowl eligibility with a victory over Louisiana Tech. The Razorbacks have finished above .500 just twice since 2017, both times under current coach Sam Pittman. A loss to the Bulldogs would create serious doubt about his chances of returning for a sixth season. A win likely would strengthen his case for at least one more year, regardless of how Arkansas finishes in its regular-season finale against Missouri.

Key matchup

Arkansas’ offense vs. Louisiana Tech’s defense. After the Razorbacks’ struggles offensively last week against Texas and Louisiana Tech’s high ranking defensively, the matchup is worth noting. Arkansas managed just 231 yards against the Longhorns’ No. 1-ranked unit. While the Bulldogs aren’t an SEC-caliber team in the mix for a national title, they do have the nation's No. 12 defense. They held North Carolina Stat to fewer than 400 yards earlier in the season.

Players to watch

Louisiana Tech: Freshman quarterback Evan Bullock is the biggest reason the Bulldogs have flirted with .500. He isn’t yet a game-changer, but the former three-star recruit has been efficient since taking over the starting job in Week 4. The Bulldogs are 3-3 since, and Bullock has thrown 12 touchdown passes and two interceptions during that stretch.

Arkansas: Defensive end Landon Jackson is due for a breakout performance. The preseason All-SEC selection leads the team with 5 1/2 sacks and is second with 7 1/2 tackles for loss, but both totals are short of last season's pace.

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman reacts after a touchdown against Mississippi State during the second second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. Arkansas won 58-25. Credit: AP/James Pugh

Facts and Figures

Louisiana Tech coach Sonny Cumbie has faced Arkansas twice before. He was offensive coordinator at TCU in 2016 and 2017, when the teams split their meetings. ... One week before Arkansas beat TCU in overtime in 2016, the Razorbacks beat Louisiana Tech 21-20 — the most recent meeting between the two schools. … Arkansas running back Ja’Quinden Jackson returned last week against Texas after missing the previous three weeks because of a leg injury. He ranks third in the SEC in rushing touchdowns with 10 and fifth in yards rushing per game with 88.