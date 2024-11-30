Perry runs for 2 TDs, Louisiana-Lafayette reaches Sun Belt title game after beating UL Monroe 37-23

MONROE, La. — Zylan Perry rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns, and Louisiana-Lafayette earned a spot in the Sun Belt Championship game for the fifth time in the seven-year history of the game by beating in-state rival UL Monroe 37-23 on Saturday in the regular season finale.

Louisiana-Lafayette (10-2) posted its fourth 10-win season in program history and now leads the all-time series with the Warhawks 34-26.

Max Larson kicked a 47-yard field goal with 19 seconds left in the first half to tie the game at the break, 13-13, but ULL took the lead after Chandler Fields engineered a seven-play, 80-yard drive to open the third quarter, connecting with Tavion Smith from 4-yards out to take a 20-13 lead it never surrendered. Larson converted again to get UL Monroe within 20-16, but Perry's second touchdown run of the game clinched the win.

Kenneth Almendares, playing in his 60th career game, recovered from having his first PAT attempt blocked to convert his next four and kicked a 26-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to move past former Arkansas State kicker Blake Grupe for second place on the Sun Belt career scoring list.

Fields completed 17 of 26 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. Bill Davis added 17 carries for 78 yards and a touchdown.

Ahmad Hardy had 28 carries for 172 yards and a touchdown to lead UL Monroe, finishing his season with 1,179 yards on 209 carries. The freshman ran for more than 100 yards in a game eight times and topped 200 yards twice while scoring 12 touchdowns.

Aidan Armenta was 15 of 31 passing for 168 yards and a touchdown but threw three interceptions for UL Monroe, which finished the season at 5-7 (3-5).

__

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football