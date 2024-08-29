Louisville opens against FCS Austin Peay in challenging matchup of teams that reached the postseason

Austin Peay at Louisville, Saturday, 12 p.m. E.T. (ACC)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Louisville by 34 1/2.

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Austin Peay looks to follow up a 9-3 season and FCS playoff appearance by upsetting a FBS opponent under first-year coach Jeff Faris, a former UCLA and longtime Duke assistant. Louisville aims to halt a season-ending, three-game losing streak that took some shine off a 10-1 start and helped earn its first berth in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship.

KEY MATCHUP

Austin Peay had the No. 14 offense in FCS last season at nearly 427 yards per game but breaks in a spread scheme. With just one returning offensive starter, the Governors will be hard pressed gaining yards against a Louisville defense that allowed just 99.8 yards rushing per game in 2023 (ninth in FBS). The Cardinals also led the nation in red zone defense (68%, 23 of 34 opportunities) and intercepted 13 passes to tie for 25th nationally.

Louisville's Quincy Riley (3) runs with an interception as Cam'Ron Kelly (11) directs the return with North Carolina State's Bradley Rozner (80) defending during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. Credit: AP/Karl B DeBlaker

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Austin Peay defensive end Hosea Knifeley Jr. returns after making a team-high four sacks and 7.5 stops for loss among 52 tackles last season. The graduate and Louisville native is a preseason All-United Athletic Conference selection after making the second team in 2023.

Louisville senior defensive lineman Ashton Gillotte is an Associated Press preseason All-American first team selection after leading the ACC with 11 sacks and ranking eighth nationally. He also had 14.5 tackles for loss, a recovery among three forced fumbles and was seventh on the team with 45 stops. His 22 sacks stand 10th in school history.

FACTS & FIGURES

Louisville defensive lineman Ashton Gillotte (9) punches the ball away from Virginia Tech running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Credit: AP/Timothy D. Easley

Austin Peay won the inaugural UAC title, a season after winning the Atlantic Sun. … The Governors seek their first win over an FBS opponent since topping Kansas State 26-22 on Sept. 5, 1987. … Louisville received 111 votes in the preseason AP Top 25 poll, just 29 fewer than No. 25 Iowa. … The Cardinals are 36-7 against FCS foes with 24 consecutive wins.

