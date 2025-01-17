LSU reserve QB Colin Hurley hospitalized and stable after early-morning car accident

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU reserve quarterback Colin Hurley was hospitalized following a car smashed into an oak tree near campus early Thursday morning.

His condition was described as “stable” in a statement from his family that was released by the university.

Hurley, a freshman from Jacksonville, Florida, who has yet to play for the Tigers, was found unresponsive behind the wheel but breathing by the Baton Rouge Fire Department just before 3 a.m., according to documentation from emergency first responders that was obtained by WBRZ-TV.

LSU Police, who also responded to the scene, declined to comment on a possible cause of the accident and said their report would not be publicly available for at least seven to 10 days.

LSU officials deferred comment to the 17-year-old Hurley's family because he is a minor.

“Colin would like to thank the first responders, the incredible doctors and nurses at Our Lady of the Lake Health and the many Tiger Fans for their care and compassion,” the family's statement read. “Colin is resting and is stable while more tests and care are being administered. We are confident that Colin will make a full recovery from this terrible accident.”