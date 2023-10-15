Lucky Sutton runs for 2 TDs, McCuin adds pick-6 to help San Diego St. beat Hawaii 41-34

HONOLULU — Freshman Lucky Sutton scored two rushing touchdowns — the first of his career — and Deshawn McCuin returned an interception 70 yards for a touchdown to help San Diego State beat Hawaii 41-34 Saturday night after blowing a 17-point lead.

McCuin's pick-6 made it 17-0 early in the second quarter but Brayden Schager threw touchdown passes of 18 yards to Pofele Ashlock and 8 yards to Alex Perry to trim Hawaii's deficit to three points at halftime.

Schager connected with Nick Cenacle on a 52-yard touchdown pass-and-catch on the final play of the third quarter that gave Hawaii (2-4, 0-1 Mountain West Conference) its first lead of the game at 24-20. Jalen Mayden threw a long pass to a wide-open Mekhi Shaw, who raced the final 35 yards down the right sideline for a 69-yard touchdown that put San Diego State (2-4, 0-2) back in front and, after a Rainbow Warriors fumble, Sutton scored on a 2-yard run to make it 34-24 with 12:27 remaining.

Schager was 27-of-49 passing for 427 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Steven McBride had five receptions for 157 yards and Cenacle finished with 100 yards receiving on three catches for the Rainbow Warriors.

Mayden completed 18 of 24 passes for 221 yards and Shaw finished with six receptions for 126 yards.