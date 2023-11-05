Maiava, Davis lead UNLV in 56-14 rout of New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Jayden Maiava threw three touchdown passes and Vincent Davis Jr. ran for two more as UNLV walloped New Mexico, 56-14 on Saturday night to remain one game behind Mountain West Conference leader Air Force.

UNLV (7-2, 4-1) bounced back from a 31-24 loss at Fresno State last week that snapped a string of five straight wins.

After stopping the Lobos on their opening series Maiava found Ricky White with a 30-yard touchdown on the Rebels first play. Davis capped a five-play, 32-yard drive with a 5-yard run and a 14-0 lead. Andrew Henry answered with a 3-yard run to cap a 12-play, 75-yard drive by New Mexico only to watch UNLV roll off three straight touchdowns to end the half with a 35-7 lead, then score three more to start the second half. Maiava threw a 43-yard strike to Dominic Gicinto early in the third quarter and hit White with a 58-yard scoring pass two minutes later.

Maiava was 13-of-18 passing for 247 yards. White pulled in eight passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns.

Dylan Hopkins was 15 of 23 for 187 yards and Jacory Croskey-Merritt added 86 yards on 21 carries for the Lobos (3-6, 1-4).

