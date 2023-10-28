Marcus Yarns' 5 total touchdowns highlight Delaware's 51-13 win over Towson

TOWSON, Md. — Marcus Yarns rushed for four touchdowns and added a 75-yard catch-and-run touchdown on the first offensive play of the game to help Delaware beat Towson 51-13 on Saturday.

The Blue Hens (7-1, 5-0 Coastal Athletic Association), ranked No. 6 in the FCS coaches’ poll, have won six straight games since a 63-7 loss to No. 7 FBS Penn State.

Yarns scored four times in the first quarter, including scoring runs of 8, 3 and 5 yards. He caught a short pass in the flat and went untouched down the right sideline for the long touchdown.

Yarns' 5-yard touchdown run pushed Delaware's lead to 45-0 early in the third quarter before Towson got on the scoreboard with a 31-yard field goal.

Yarns carried it 13 times for 63 yards, and he added four catches for 105 yards. His five total touchdowns are tied for second most in a game in program history.

Zach Marker was 16-of-18 passing for 307 yards and two touchdowns for Delaware. Jourdan Townsend had four catches for 89 yards.

Nathan Kent threw for 265 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Towson (3-5, 2-3). Lukkas Londono had 97 yards receiving, Carter Runyon added 76 and Zay Perkins had 67.

