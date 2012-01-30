AP: Mario Cristobal not leaving FIU for Rutgers

A person familiar with the decision says Florida International football coach Mario Cristobal won't be leaving to take over at Rutgers.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because neither the coach nor the school had made their talks public.

The New York Times first reported Cristobal's decision.

Rutgers was pursuing Cristobal to replace Greg Schiano, who left the school last week to become Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach.

The 41-year-old Cristobal, a former Rutgers assistant under Schiano, just completed his fifth season at FIU. He is 24-38 with the Panthers but has led the program to bowl games the past two seasons and a Sun Belt Conference title in 2010.