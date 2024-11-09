Marist beats 2-win Stetson 40-31 for coach Mike Willis' first victory with the Red Foxes.

DELAND, Fla. — Sonny Mannino threw for 275 yards and also ran for four touchdowns to tie a program record and Marist beat two-win Stetson 40-31 on Saturday for coach Mike Willis' first victory with the Red Foxes.

Marist trailed 21-13 at halftime before Mohamed Diawara returned a punt for a 31-yard score early in the third quarter. After Stetson's second straight three-and-out of the half, Mannino scored from 30 yards out for his second touchdown.

Two key interceptions in the fourth quarter by Nate Robinson Jr. and Austin Trimble set up Mannino's fourth touchdown of the game with 3:51 left.

Stetson started its next drive at the 36 before a Brady Meitz pass to the end zone was intercepted by Trimble. The pass went through the hands of wide receiver Dalton Bailey and landed in the lap of Trimble as the players rolled into the end zone with 2:57 left.

Marist picked up a first down on its final drive and ran the clock down to 19 seconds before punting.

James Kratochvil, who made two interceptions, has recorded an interception in back-to-back games for Marist (1-9, 1-6 Pioneer Football League). Mannino tied the program record for rushing touchdowns, done four times prior.

Meitz was intercepted four times for Stetson (2-7, 0-5), which hast lost five straight in the series. Dalton Bailey caught 13 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown.