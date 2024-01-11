Ohio State All-American WR Marvin Harrison Jr. heading to NFL draft

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State All-American receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is entering the NFL draft.

The Buckeyes star junior, the first in program history with consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, made his announcement on social media Thursday. Harrison, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison Sr., is considered the draft's second-best prospect, according to ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr.

“I would like to thank God for blessing me with the abilities and great opportunity to play the game that I love at The Ohio State University,” Harrison posted.

Harrison won the Biletnikoff Award as college football's best receiver. He opted out of his team's 14-3 loss to Missouri in the Cotton Bowl last month.

Harrison finished this season with 67 catches for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns, often as the focus of the opposing defense. He had 77 catches for 1,263 yards and 14 TDs in 2022.

“To Buckeye Nation, the love I received from you all in the Shoe and on the road will be moments I cherish forever, and I hope I left lasting memories for you on the field,” Harrison wrote.