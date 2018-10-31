Maryland fires football coach DJ Durkin day after reinstatement

DJ Durkin has been fired as Maryland's football coach, one day after being reinstated by the school.

His dismissal comes after the decision to bring him back on Tuesday was met with ire by students, players and state politicians.

Durkin was placed on administrative leave Aug. 11 while the University System of Maryland board of regents waited for the results of a report on the culture of the program.

After receiving that report, the board decided to bring him back, saying he was "unfairly blamed for the dysfunction in the athletic department."

But some state officials said Durkin should have been fired, and one called the decision an "embarrassment."

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Matt Canada is expected to resume the role of interim coach. Maryland is 5-3 heading into Saturday's game against Michigan State.