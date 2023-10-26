Maryland looks to bounce back against Northwestern after week off following back to back losses

Maryland (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten) at Northwestern (3-4, 1-3), Saturday, 12 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network)

Line: Maryland by 13 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Northwestern leads 2-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Terrapins had an open date to regroup from back-to-back losses to Ohio State and Illinois. The loss two weeks ago was particularly rough, with Caleb Griffin kicking a 43-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Illini to a 27-24 victory. Northwestern simply got shut down in a 17-9 loss at Nebraska last week. The Wildcats have not dropped back-to-back games — or won two in a row, for that matter — this season. And they'll try to keep that going for another week.

KEY MATCHUP

Maryland's defensive line vs. Northwestern's offensive line. Maryland is averaging three sacks per game, and that number could climb going against one of the league's worst offensive lines. The Wildcats gave up eight sacks last week — matching the most against Northwestern since 2000 — and have allowed 30 sacks in seven games. The only Big Ten team to surrender more is Illinois with 31 in eight games.

Northwestern quarterback Brendan Sullivan (6) carries the ball against Nebraska's Tommi Hill (31) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. Credit: AP/Rebecca S. Gratz

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Maryland: QB Taulia Tagovailoa. Maryland's all-time leading passer, he is second in the Big Ten in yards (1,926) and touchdown passes (16). Tagovailoa leads the league in total offense (287 yards per game). Tagovailoa has thrown multiple TD passes in 21 career games, the most of any active Big Ten player. He’s also eighth on the league’s career list in yards passing, 94 behind Penn State’s Trace McSorley.

Northwestern: QB Brendan Sullivan. Starting his second straight game with Ben Bryant injured, Sullivan had a rough outing last week. He was sacked a whopping seven times and was intercepted once while throwing for 176 yards.

FACTS & FIGURES

Maryland ranks in the top three in the Big Ten in total offense (422.3), passing offense (281.4), third-down conversion percentage (45%), fourth-down conversion percentage (90%) and sacks allowed (1.14). ... The Terps' defense ranks in the top three in the league in sacks (3 per game), interceptions (nine) and turnovers gained (13). ... Maryland is one of four Power Five teams this season that have three players with at least 200 yards rushing and six with at least 100 yards receiving. The others are Kansas State, Georgia Tech and Penn State. … The Terrapins have at least three sacks in four straight games. … Maryland has won 17 straight games when leading after three quarters. ... Northwestern was held without a touchdown for the third time in 10 games last week. ... The Wildcats have lost one fumble, compared to 10 through the first seven games last year. ... Northwestern is averaging 27.8 points at home compared 10 per game on the road, and has scored 14 of its 17 total touchdowns at Ryan Field. ... RB Cam Porter needs 62 yards rushing to reach 1,000 for his career.

