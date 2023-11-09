Maryland-Nebraska winner will be eligible for a bowl. Terrapins trying to end 4-game losing streak.

LINCOLN, Neb. — Maryland (5-4, 2-4 Big Ten) at Nebraska (5-4, 3-3), Saturday, 12 p.m. ET (Peacock)

Line: Maryland by 2 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Nebraska leads 2-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The winner will achieve bowl eligibility. Maryland is trying to go to a bowl for a third straight year. Nebraska hasn't played in a bowl since 2016. The Terrapins also are out to end a four-game losing streak since a 5-0 start. The Huskers are still alive in a crowded West Division race. They controlled their destiny until they lost to Michigan State last week.

KEY MATCHUP

Maryland offense vs. Nebraska defense. If Big Ten passing leader Taulia Tagovailoa gets on a roll, it could be a long day for the Huskers. The Huskers aren't capable of winning a scoring contest with their limited and turnover-prone offense. Nebraska has allowed 18 points per game in conference play, and it is second in the Big Ten with 28 sacks.

Nebraska quarterback Heinrich Haarberg looks to pass against Michigan State during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. Credit: AP/Al Goldis

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Maryland: TE Corey Dyches has 37 receptions this season and 76 the past two years, both ranking second in the FBS behind Georgia's Brock Bowers. He had a season-high eight for 60 yards against Penn State last week.

Nebraska: QB Heinrich Haarberg got a vote of confidence from coach Matt Rhule after losing two fumbles and throwing an interception in a loss to Michigan State last week. He's turned over the ball at least twice in each Big Ten game.

FACTS & FIGURES

This is only the third all-time meeting of the teams, all since 2016. ... Tagovailoa has thrown for at least one touchdown in 32 games since 2021, ranking third among FBS quarterbacks. ... Tagovailoa tied the national season high with 17 straight completions to open the game against Penn State. ... Three Maryland receivers — Jeshaun Jones, Kaden Prather and and Tai Felton — rank among the top 11 Big Ten receivers in yards per game. ... Nebraska has held eight of nine opponents under 100 yards rushing.

