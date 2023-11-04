Matthew Downing passes for 352 yards, 3 touchdowns to lead Elon past Delaware 33-27

Matthew Downing threw for 352 yards and three touchdowns, Chandler Brayboy and Johncarlos Miller II each had 100-plus yards receiving, and Elon beat Delaware 33-27 on Saturday.

Elon took a 27-13 lead early in the second half when Downing connected with Jordan Bonner from 29-yards. Jack Berkowitz added field goals of 37 and a career-long 44 yards in the fourth quarter to make it 33-20.

Ryan O’Connor's 4-yard sneak pulled Delaware within six with 3:27 left. The Fightin’ Blue Hens forced a three-and-out, but O’Connor fumbled it on their next offensive possession.

Berkowitz was 4 for 4 on field goals for Elon (5-4, 5-1 Coastal Athletic Association). Downing threw for over 300 yards for the first time in his career. Brayboy had 121 yards on three catches and Miller added 101 yards.

O’Connor was 23 of 48 for 315 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Delaware (7-2, 5-1), which had won six straight since a week two loss to Penn State. Joshua Youngblood caught seven passes for 121 yards and a touchdown.

