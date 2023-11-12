McElvain rallies Central Arkansas to 27-24 victory over Eastern Kentucky

CONWAY, Ark. — Will McElvain threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to Jarrod Barnes with 1 second remaining and Central Arkansas pulled out a 27-24 victory over Eastern Kentucky on Saturday night.

McElvain's game-winning throw capped a four-play, 83-yard drive for Central Arkansas (7-3, 4-1 United Athletic Conference), ranked 24th in the FCS coaches poll.

Eastern Kentucky (4-6, 3-2) had just grabbed a 24-21 lead with 24 seconds left to play when Parker McKinney threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Bednarczyk and a two-point conversion pass to Braedon Sloan.

Central Arkansas grabbed the lead on the game's first play from scrimmage when T.D. Williams intercepted a McKinney pass and returned it 52 yards for a touchdown. McKinney came right back with a 10-yard touchdown toss to Jalen Burbage to cap a 15-play drive and even the score at 7 after one quarter.

McElvain connected with Trustin Oliver for a 2-yard touchdown with 6 seconds left before halftime to give the Bears a 14-10 lead.

McElvain's 11-yard scoring strike to Christian Richmond pushed the lead to 21-10 late in the third quarter. Patrick Nations' third field goal of the game pulled the Colonels within 21-16 with 6:37 remaining.

McElvain finished with 291 yards on 27-of-44 passing with three scores and one interception for the Bears. Richmond caught 10 passes for 71 yards. ShunDerrick Powell rushed 13 times for 96 yards.

McKinney completed 38 of 54 passes for 377 yards, with two scores and two interceptions for the Colonels. Sloan had seven receptions for 109 yards.

