McKinney accounts for 3 TDs to help Eastern Kentucky beat North Alabama 33-22

FLORENCE, Ala. — Parker McKinney passed for two touchdowns and ran for another, Joshua Carter had 138 yards rushing and a TD and Eastern Kentucky never trailed Saturday night in its 32-22 win over North Alabama.

McKinney completed 14 of 21 passes for 256 yards with two interceptions. The redshirt senior hit Hunter Brown down the left sideline for a 60-yard gain on the first play from scrimmage and a few plays later his 8-yard touchdown run opened the scoring with 13:08 left in the first quarter. After a North Alabama punt, the Colonels went 86 yards in just six plays, capped when McKinney stepped up in the pocket and rolled right before throwing a strike to a wide-open Jaden Smith at the 10 and he raced the rest of the way for a 46-yard touchdown to make it 14-0 about 5 minutes later.

McKinney lobbed a perfectly placed ball up the right sideline to Bradon Sloan on a wheel route for a 44-yard touchdown that gave Eastern Kentucky (2-3, 1-0 United Athletic Conference) a 28-7 lead at halftime.

Noah Walters was 21-of-33 passing for 348 and two touchdowns with two interceptions for North Alabama (2-4, 0-2). Takairee Kenebrew had five receptions for 121 yards and a score and David Florence added 109 yards receiving.

__

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll