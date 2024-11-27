No. 18 Tulane braces for Memphis' high-octane offense in Thanksgiving clash between 9-win teams

Memphis (9-2, 5-2 AAC) at No. 18 Tulane (9-2, 7-0, No. 17 CFP), Thursday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Tulane by 14.

Series record: Memphis leads 24-15-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Tulane needs to win to host the AAC title game against Army and also must win to keep alive hope of getting a spot in the new 12-team College Football Playoff. With victories in its final two games and a little help in the form of losses by teams holding higher spots in the CFP rankings — particularly Boise State — the Green Wave could sneak into the playoff.

KEY MATCHUP

Memphis' balanced, prolific and highly experienced offense, which averages 441 yards and 35.3 points per game, against a deep and stifling Tulane defense that has allowed just nine points in its past three games combined.

Tulane running back Makhi Hughes, left, celebrates his touchdown with tight end Alex Bauman (87) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Navy, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Annapolis, Md. Credit: AP/Terrance Williams

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Memphis: RB Mario Anderson Jr., a transfer from South Carolina, is third in the AAC with 1,115 yards rushing and his 16 TDs rushing are the second most in the conference.

Tulane: RB Makhi Hughes leads the AAC in rushing with 1,291 yards to go with 15 TDs rushing, third most in the conference. Hughes needs 291 more yards rushing this season to surpass Tyjae Spears (in 2022) for second most yards on the ground in a single season at Tulane.

FACTS & FIGURES

Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall, left, greets Navy head coach Brian Newberry after an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Annapolis, Md. Credit: AP/Terrance Williams

Memphis has scored 20 or more points in 38 consecutive games — the longest active streak in the nation — dating to a 33-28 win over Tulane on Nov. 27, 2021. ... During the past 10 seasons, Memphis has gone 8-11 against ranked opponents. ... Memphis fourth-year starting QB Seth Henigan is the Tigers’ all-time leading passer with 13,754 yards, 100 touchdowns passing and 1,107 completions. ... Tigers LB Chandler Martin, a Butkus Award candidate, has the second most fumble recoveries in the nation with four and leads the AAC with 14 tackles for loss. ... Tulane has already clinched its third-straight appearance in the AAC championship game. ... The Green Wave has won 17 straight AAC regular season games, the nation’s longest active conference winning streak. ... Tulane first-year coach Jon Sumrall is 32-6 in his career as a head coach at the Bowl Subdivision level. His .842 winning percentage is fourth-highest among current FBS head coaches. ... Tulane leads the nation in both non-offensive touchdowns (8) and defensive TDs (6).