Urena throws 6 TDs, catches another and Mercyhurst grabs seven picks in 66-0 win over Lincoln (CA)

By The Associated Press

ERIE, Penn. — Adam Urena threw six touchdown passes and caught another TD, Mercyhurst intercepted seven passes and the Lakers rolled to a 66-0 win over winless Division III Lincoln (California) on Saturday.

Urena had five TD passes by halftime after the Lakers (3-7) scored 32 second-quarter points on their way to a 46-0 halftime lead.

Oaklanders quarterback Jack Clavel was intercepted seven times. Zack Helsley had one of the six picks plus a recovered fumble. Jerome Mullins had two of the interceptions. Two teams have intercepted an FCS-record 10 passes.

Urena was 16-of-18 passing for 215 yards and hauled in a 29-yard score from backup quarterback Alex Gevaudan in the fourth quarter. Cameron Barmore and Mike Pappas had two touchdown catches each.

Mercyhurst's 32-point second-quarter included Jonathan Askew's return of a blocked punt for a TD and a 61-yard connection from Urena to Rylan Davison.

