SportsCollegeCollege Football

Merrimack holds Fordham to 31 yards offense in 19-3 win

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — Ayden Pereira rushed for 136 yards on 17 carries and threw for a touchdown and Merrimack's defense smothered Fordham 19-3 in a season finale.

Jay Thompson had three solo sacks and was credited with four of Merrimack’s 11 sacks. The Rams (2-10) finished with just four first downs and were held to minus-29 yards rushing and 31 total yards offense. The Warriors (5-6) also made two interceptions.

Pereira was 12-of-15 passing for 131 yards, connecting with Jalen McDonald for a 12-yard touchdown and a 16-3 lead late in the third quarter. Lliam Davis's field goal made it 19-3 in the fourth quarter.

After Kendal Sims blocked a Fordham punt out of the end zone for a safety, Jermaine Corbett went over from a yard out for a 9-0 lead in the first quarter.

Bennett Henderson had Fordham's only points with a 43-yard field goal.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME