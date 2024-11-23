Merrimack holds Fordham to 31 yards offense in 19-3 win

NEW YORK — Ayden Pereira rushed for 136 yards on 17 carries and threw for a touchdown and Merrimack's defense smothered Fordham 19-3 in a season finale.

Jay Thompson had three solo sacks and was credited with four of Merrimack’s 11 sacks. The Rams (2-10) finished with just four first downs and were held to minus-29 yards rushing and 31 total yards offense. The Warriors (5-6) also made two interceptions.

Pereira was 12-of-15 passing for 131 yards, connecting with Jalen McDonald for a 12-yard touchdown and a 16-3 lead late in the third quarter. Lliam Davis's field goal made it 19-3 in the fourth quarter.

After Kendal Sims blocked a Fordham punt out of the end zone for a safety, Jermaine Corbett went over from a yard out for a 9-0 lead in the first quarter.

Bennett Henderson had Fordham's only points with a 43-yard field goal.

