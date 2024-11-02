SportsCollegeCollege Football

Anthony Chiccitt and Shawn Charles connect for an 82-yard TD, and Robert Morris beats Merrimack 6-0

By The Associated Press

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Anthony Chiccitt threw for 236 yards, including an 82-yard touchdown, to help Robert Morris beat Merrimack 6-0 on Saturday in the first meeting between the programs.

Chiccitt threw a deep pass down the left sideline and Shawn Charles outran the defense for an 82-yard touchdown to cap a 99-yard drive with 4:54 left in the third quarter. The point-after attempt was blocked.

Robert Morris held Merrimack to just 264 yards. Jamar Shegog, who was named the Northeast Conference defensive player of the week after making a game-high 10 tackles last week, increased his production with 15 (five solo) tackles.

Julian White led the rushing attach for Robert Morris (6-3) with 11 carries for 62 yards. Leading-rusher Tyvon Edmonds Jr., who played the first three seasons of his career at Merrimack, did not play.

Ayden Pereira was 9 of 17 for 117 yards, and he carried 17 times for 54 yards for Merrimack (4-5).

The battle for the top spot in the NEC will be on the line when the Colonials visit Duquesne at Rooney Field on Nov. 9.

