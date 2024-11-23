Cam Ward breaks Bernie Kosar's single-season Miami passing yards record

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Another week, another record for Miami quarterback Cam Ward.

The Heisman Trophy contender — who already holds the Hurricanes' single-season record for touchdown passes and is on pace to break the school mark for completion percentage — on Saturday passed Bernie Kosar for Miami's record for passing yards in a season.

Ward's 13-yard completion to Damien Martinez with 1:27 left in the second quarter gave him 3,643 yards for the season. Kosar's mark of 3,642 yards stood for 40 years after he set the record in 1984.

The pass to Martinez that broke the yardage record was Ward's 254th completion this season, putting him eight away from Kosar's single-season Miami record of 262, also done in 1984.

Ward is completing 67% of his passes this season, which would break the Miami single-season mark of 65.8% set last year by Tyler Van Dyke. He also is on pace to top the Miami career mark — among those with at least 300 attempts — of 64.3% set by D'Eriq King in 2020 and 2021.