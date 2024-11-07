No. 4 Miami is looking to protect unbeaten record and path to playoff berth against Georgia Tech

No. 4 Miami (9-0, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference, No. 4 CFP) at Georgia Tech (5-4, 3-3), Saturday, 12 p.m. EST (ESPN)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Miami by 11 1/2.

Series record: Tied 14-14.

What’s at stake?

As one of the last two unbeatens in ACC play (SMU is the other), Miami has the inside track toward a berth in the conference championship game on Dec. 7. Georgia Tech is trying to end a two-game losing streak and to become bowl-eligible.

Key matchup

Miami WR Xavier Restrepo vs. Georgia Tech CBs Warren Burrell and Ahmari Harvey. Restrepo established himself as one of the Hurricanes' all-time wide receivers in last week's 53-31 win over Duke. Restrepo tied Mike Harley’s Miami career record with his 182nd reception and broke Santana Moss’ career receiving yards record with 2,573. Georgia Tech ranks fifth in the ACC with 213 passing yards allowed per game.

Players to watch

Miami: QB Cam Ward is one touchdown pass from becoming the first Miami player with 30 in a season. He's also 51 yards away from passing Timmy Chang (17,072) for No. 3 on the NCAA's all-time, all-division list. At that point, Ward would trail only former Houston QB Case Keenum and Oregon's Dillon Gabriel.

Georgia Tech: Coach Brent Key says QB Haynes King will be a game-time decision with an apparent right shoulder injury the team says is an upper-body injury. King has missed the last two games. Zach Pyron has been the fill-in starter but was replaced by freshman Aaron Philo in last week's 21-6 loss at Virginia Tech. Key said he hopes King can play this week but each backup will be prepared to play. King has completed 71.2% of his passes and his dual-threat skills adds another running threat to the offense. Without Key, the Yellow Jackets have scored a combined 19 points in two straight losses.

Miami head coach Mario Cristobal, right, talks with quarterback Cam Ward, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Credit: AP/Lynne Sladky

Facts & figures

Miami leads the country at 47.4 points per game. just ahead of Indiana (46.6). The Hurricanes also lead in yards per play by almost the tiniest possible margin — they're getting 7.711, Ole Miss is getting 7.706. ... Miami was the first team to break 5,000 yards this season (5,012 entering Saturday). ... Miami is seeking its eighth 10-0 start, its first since 2017. ... Georgia Tech's 5-1 record against Top 25 ACC teams under Key includes last season's 23-20 win at then-No. 17 Miami. ... The Yellow Jackets have not lost three straight games in two-plus seasons under Key.