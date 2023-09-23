Miami (Ohio) rushes for 466 yards and 6 touchdowns in 62-20 win over Delaware State

OXFORD, Ohio — Brett Gabbert passed for 180 yards and two touchdowns, all in the first half, and Keyon Mozee rushed for two second-half scores as Miami (Ohio) beat Delaware State 62-20 on Saturday.

Gabbert completed 15 of 20 passes by the break as Miami led 34-13. Mozee had rushing scores of 23 and 6 yards in the third quarter to help build a 55-20 lead entering the fourth.

The RedHawks (3-1) finished with 466 yards rushing and six touchdowns. Jordan Brunson had 109 yards on the ground with a touchdown. Nate Milanowski, Rashad Amos and Kenny Tracy also rushed for scores.

Marqui Adams threw for 274 yards and two touchdowns for Delaware State (0-4), which also has losses to Bowie (22-11), Army (57-0) and Richmond (38-6). Wade Inge had seven grabs for 67 yards and two touchdowns. Khyheem Waleed added 125 yards receiving on four catches.

Miami begins Mid-American Conference play next Saturday at Kent State. Miami has not entered MAC play at 3-1 in non-conference action since Ben Roethlisberger and the RedHawks went 3-1 in 2003.